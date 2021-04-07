Menu
A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway at Epsom
News

Cranes deployed to clear Peak Downs Highway

Melanie Whiting
Lillian Watkins
and , melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th Apr 2021 7:11 AM
UPDATE 10.48am: ﻿Two cranes have been deployed to the Peak Downs Highway after a truck lost its load near the Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.

Nebo Senior Constable Andrew Perrett said the bucket had been dislodged from the truck falling across both lanes of the highway.

Nebo police have requested all light vehicles travelling east divert at Oxford Downs Sarina Road.

Heavy vehicles unable to travel the Sarina Range should seek alternative routes.

A police spokesman said trucks would be unable to turn around and were stuck at the location while diversion for smaller vehicles to turn around were in place at Sutter Development Road.

Road users can avoid the incident by detouring via Oxford Downs - Sarina Road, Marlborough - Sarina Road and Blue Mountain Road.

Drivers are advised to be aware of one lane bridges and unsealed sections particularly on Blue Mountain Road.

UPDATE 8.20AM: The Peak Downs Highway is expected to be blocked for several hours after a truck lost its load at Epsom about 7am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were on scene and diverting traffic at Nebo junction and turning vehicles to go through Sarina.

Queensland Ambulance has not been advised of any injuries to the truck driver at this stage.

INITIAL 7.11AM: A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Stockyard Creek Bridge, Epsom about 7am.

Delays are expected with traffic blocked in both directions of the highway.

Police are en route to the scene.

A truck has lost its load on the Peak Downs Highway, near Sarina. Picture: Corey Lappin
More to come.

