Crankster takes overall honours in Brisbane to Keppel

SWEET VICTORY: The crew from Crankster, which took overall honours in the Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race. NICKY WAY

YACHTING: As the sun went down over Keppel Bay Marina on Sunday, Crankster sailed up to the finish boat and away with the overall winner's spot in the Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.

In a tight race where only 13 minutes separated Crankster in first, Envy Scooters in second and Showtime in third place, tight tactics and sharp concentration were key for this year's B2K.

Wild Oats XI took out line honours, finishing at midnight Sunday night, 40 minutes ahead of Black Jack.

Crankster skipper Andrew Wickland said that key for their crew was putting in place their set game plan.

"Our aim was to stick close to the shore and pick up the current and the wind when it came. We stuck to that plan and here we are winners of the Brisbane to Keppel.”

Getting the sails in the right position and keeping them there, in a race where the wind was hard to find, was another key factor in Crankster's win.

"Trimming (sails) is essential, the other thing you have to get right is everyone's positions. You have to make sure everyone's weight is distributed right. Our crew had that down pat,” Wickland said.

"They knew where to be, when. Don't get me wrong, there's some great moments to be had when the hole crew is in fits of laughter but when it's time to be competitive they know how to turn it on.”

Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith said it was an exciting and nail-biting result after a slow start to the race.

"We were kept on our toes predicting who would take out overall honours. One minute it was Envy Scooters, then Prankster, possibly Gweilo, Showtime, it really was anyone's race.

In a local success story, Capricorn Coast local Mal White rebuilt Crankster in 2009 after a nasty crash.

Wickland went searching for it after it got sold and brought it back from Melbourne to Yeppoon ready for a race just like this.

"Keppel Bay is like a second home for Prankster. It's been restored to life here, it's been calling Yeppoon home for a while,” he said.

"She has a real connection with the local area. This year we even had a local on board - Yeppoon resident Emily Scott who joined at the last minute and took care of our radio operations.”