Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bank customer's threats force branch closures

Tara Miko
by
4th Dec 2018 9:45 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANGRY bank customer's threatening phone call forced the closure of four Toowoomba branches.

The threatening call was received through the Commonwealth Bank's customer call centre about 3pm Friday.

While details of the threat made are unclear, a Commonwealth Bank spokeswoman confirmed the decision was made to close the city's four branches as a precautionary measure.

"Our first priority is the safety of our employees, customers and members of the public," the spokeswoman said.

"We can confirm that following a threat that was made to our Toowoomba branch employees last week, we made a decision to temporarily close all four branches in Toowoomba on Friday afternoon.

"We take all threats of this kind extremely seriously, and the decision to temporarily close the branches was a precautionary measure.

"As a result, no incident occurred at any of our Toowoomba branches."

Customers were barred from entering the branches from 3pm to closing at 5pm.

The branches re-opened on Saturday morning.

banking commonwealth bank toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Tropical Cyclone Owen set to bring heavy rain to CQ

    Breaking THE Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall for Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves towards the Queensland coast.

    Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    premium_icon Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    Crime '.... (I) said 'Get out of here'. He sat up and glared at me."

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Local Partners