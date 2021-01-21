Menu
Nardean Victor Spindler pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of commit public nuisance. FILE PHOTO
‘Cranky’ man ransacks adult store, abuses owner

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
An adult store in South Rockhampton was ransacked and the business owner abused because a man was “cranky”, a court has heard.

Nardean Victor Spindler pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11 to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Spindler had attended an adult store on Gladstone Rd at 11.30am on December 12, 2020 and was abusive to the business owner.

Sgt Dalton said Spindler ransacked the shop, knocking display items off the shelving, but there was no damage to the items.

Spindler told the court he went there “cranky” because of something that had happened and shouldn’t have done what he did.

“I am sorry,” he said.

Spindler was fined $400 with a criminal conviction recorded.

