Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morning traffic conjestion generic Photo: David Clark
Morning traffic conjestion generic Photo: David Clark
Community

Crash affects rush hour traffic into Rockhampton

Jack Evans
23rd Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Traffic was briefly affected this morning between Rockhampton and Gracemere after two crashed cars closed lanes.

All injuries were minor but traffic on the busy stretch of road was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

Ambulance crews arrived on scene at 8.25am and treated three people with minor injuries. Only one patient was taken to hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the incident involved two cars which collided at the intersection of Fairy Bower Rd and the Capricorn highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the scene was cleared at 9.10am, and traffic has now returned to normal.

capricorn highway closure fairy bower rd highway crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

        premium_icon Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

        News Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a “light aircraft incident” that killed a 25-year-old.

        Emergency services rush to CQ man struck by tree

        premium_icon Emergency services rush to CQ man struck by tree

        Rural The patient was treated on scene for suspected head and spinal injuries

        Man, 20s, fights for life after Cap Coast motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man, 20s, fights for life after Cap Coast motorbike crash

        Breaking Critical care paramedics and the rescue helicopter were tasked to the Capricorn...

        ‘Immediate’ work to start on CQ crash hotspot

        premium_icon ‘Immediate’ work to start on CQ crash hotspot

        News Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd works get a $5million injection to start the project early ...