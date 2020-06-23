Crash affects rush hour traffic into Rockhampton

Traffic was briefly affected this morning between Rockhampton and Gracemere after two crashed cars closed lanes.

All injuries were minor but traffic on the busy stretch of road was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

Ambulance crews arrived on scene at 8.25am and treated three people with minor injuries. Only one patient was taken to hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the incident involved two cars which collided at the intersection of Fairy Bower Rd and the Capricorn highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the scene was cleared at 9.10am, and traffic has now returned to normal.