Emergency services are on scene of the crash on the Capricorn Coast. Picture: CAMERON BATES

BREAKING 2.55PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash at a busy intersection of the Capricorn Coast.

Reports indicate the crash, involving a motorcycle and a ute, occurred at the intersection of Racecourse and Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee.

It is understood the motorcycle has crashed into the rear of the ute.

Paramedics are treating the motorcycle rider for injuries.