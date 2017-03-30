Crash Bandicoot rescued by wildlife warrior in Bajool

Archer Station resident Prue Peters saved this little guy from the dangerous flood waters near Bajool.

WHEN wildlife warrior Prue Peters saw a little bandicoot trying to cross fast-moving flood waters near Bajool, she knew she had to act quickly.

Holiday makers, truckies and locals alike we left stranded this morning as the Six Mile Creek near Bajool went over.

Bajool flooding: Fast flowing water across the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

The water was at least knee height and moving rapidly. Police were forced to close the road and were unsure on a re-opening time.

Prue, whose parents own the 30,000-acre Archer Station, were out checking their property this morning when they saw the little fella.

"I found him just behind one of the barriers trying to cross near the floodway," Prue, a real animal lover herself, said.

"I couldn't just leave him there, he would have been washed away.

"He is either a bandicoot or a water rat. I'm not totally sure.

"But he is safe now, I will take him over to the dry land."

The Peters family had only recently got back on their feet after losing their roof thanks to 2015's Cyclone Marcia.

They had a sleepless night stressing about the violent winds and rain, fearing it was to be de ja vu again.

After a 12-month wait on insurance to come through, their roof had only recently been fixed.

"The winds were so wild and we have louvres everywhere, so it was a worry," Scott said strangely positively.

"Now we are just out checking our fence line. Pretty much this whole big flat is flooded.

"We will probably have to get a helicopter in to find all our cattle.

"It isn't the worst I have seen it though, at least the water has somewhere to go this time."