CRASH SCENE: Near Fitzroy Bridge on Bridge St around 2pm yesterday.

CRASH SCENE: Near Fitzroy Bridge on Bridge St around 2pm yesterday. Contributed

PARAMEDICS rushed to the scene of a crash in North Rockhampton this afternoon after a car accident near the Fitzroy Bridge.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the crash on Bridge St around 2pm where a man was reportedly injured.

A 24-year-old man involved in the crash outside Bridge Street Tyre and Mechanical refused treatment from paramedics and was not transported to hospital.