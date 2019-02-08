Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
News

Crash between two semis closes New England Highway

8th Feb 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

THE New England Highway at Murrurundi in New South Wales is closed after two semi-trailers crashed early this morning.

Police said a semi-trailer travelling north behind another drove into the rear of the one in front at about 80km/hr.

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash; however the driver of the rear semi-trailer was driving on a suspended licence.

Police said a number of critical fatigue breaches were identified in his work diary, which was confiscated.

He will be charged at a later date.

One driver suffered minor injuries and both heavy vehicle combinators were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

More Stories

crash editors picks new england highway semi trailers trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Lagoon vandalism frustrates community

    Council News There have been numerous reports of vandalism and littering

    • 8th Feb 2019 9:57 AM
    'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    premium_icon 'Wicked' woman must wait after fraud appeal

    News Dead man's coastal property, car in dispute

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event