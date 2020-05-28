Menu
ROCKHAMPTON CRASH: Police are redirecting traffic to avoid the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd in Parkhurst.
News

Crash blocks Bruce Highway impacting peak hour traffic

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
28th May 2020 4:43 PM
TRAFFIC is backing up along the Bruce Highway in the Parkhurst area after a two vehicle crash just after 4pm.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd.

According to QFES, the occupants of one of the vehicles are out of car but hydraulic equipment has been employed to begin cutting someone out of the other vehicle.

Police have put an alert on social media saying “expect delays in Rockhampton at the corner of Yeppoon Road and Bruce Highway after a traffic crash this afternoon.

“Diversions in place on Dawson Rd, Belmont Road, Alexander St.”

Diversions are also understood to be in place via Fam and Alexandra Streets.

There is significant congestion through the Parkhurst and Kawana areas, particularly on Alexandra St from the diverted traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

