BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Crash blocks Bruce Highway in both directions at Bowen

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
26th Apr 2021 8:11 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
8.45AM: A person trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bowen has been freed, a Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating two people at the scene.

She said one needed to be removed from the crash wreckage, while the other person had minor injuries.

8.10AM: Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Abbot Point Road and the Bruce Highway about 7.50am following reports of a head-on crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was reportedly trapped.

More to come.

