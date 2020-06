TRAFFIC CRASH: Police have responded to a two vehicle traffic crash on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

THE northbound side of Gladstone Road was the scene of a two vehicle accident at noon on Tuesday.

One vehicle rear-ended the other in the crash which occurred close to A Man’s Toyshop and the Derby St intersection at 12.30pm.

Queensland Police said the crash caused only “minor damage” and no one sustained any injuries.

Police directed traffic around the incident for 15 minutes before the area was cleared.