Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crash causes big M1 delays

by Talisa Eley
13th Sep 2019 9:57 AM

TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the M1 following a crash at Tallebudgera this morning.

Two cars collided in the northbound lanes near the Tallebudgera Creek Road off ramp just before 9am.

Two people were treated for chest injuries by paramedics at the scene and have since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps
Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

As a result motorists are facing heavy delays with thick congestion stretching back to Tugun.

Traffic is also heavy in the southbound lanes from the crash site back to Reedy Creek.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time.

More Stories

Top Stories

    ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    premium_icon ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    News Saying her daughter’s name is a simple pleasure Hayley doesn’t experience often because she dreads how people will react.

    Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    premium_icon Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    News ‘You won’t see under $200,000 again for a three bedroom house particularly...

    Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    premium_icon Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    News All meals are cooked fresh to order and can be ordered through their custom-made...

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire ban enforced across CQ

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire ban enforced across CQ

    News UPDATE: Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.