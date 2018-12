CRASH: A car and a truck have collided on the Toowoomba Range.

ALI KUCHEL

THE west-bound lanes of the Toowoomba Range are closed to traffic after a crash earlier this evening.

Queensland Police confirmed the west-bound lanes remain closed after a crash involving a car and a truck.

Police units are still onscene and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being stopped at the bottom of the range.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.