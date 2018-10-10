Crash costs man car, two jobs and licence

A YOUNG man's decision to drive after a few drinks has cost him his car, licence and two jobs.

Lachlan Frank Shakardoon, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one charge of drink driving, one of driving with incorrect number plates, one of driving an unregistered vehicle and one of driving an uninsured vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Janes said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at Etna Creek at 2.05am on July 6.

He said the white ute had been seen driving erratically before veering off the highway at 80km/h and into a pole, flipping the vehicle "end over end”.

Shakardoon had a BAC of 0.054.

The court heard he had swapped the number plate earlier as he needed the vehicle to collect parts and had forgotten to change the plates back.

Shakardoon said he had quit two jobs since the accident - one was at Moranbah after he finished an apprenticeship and the other was a management role at Westwood which required he have a heavy vehicle licence.

He said the vehicle was written off after the crash.

Shakardoon was ordered to pay $1750 in fines and disqualified from driving for three months.