Crash into light pole obstructs busy Rocky roundabout

Authorities on scene at the site of a vehicle crash on Moores Creek Rd, Norman Gardens. Allan Reinikka

A LIGHT pole is down at a busy Rockhampton roundabout after a vehicle smashed into it about 12.25pm.

Paramedics assessed two people on scene at the Feez St roundabout in Norman Gardens, which intersects Moores Creek Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the North Rockhampton scene, but declined transport.

The initial report said the southbound road was blocked due to the crash, and traffic was reduced to one lane west-bound as of 1.20pm.

Ergon have also been called to the single-vehicle crash to make the area safe and do repairs.