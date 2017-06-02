Crash leads to mum being caught drink driving on Ps

Melissa Veronica Corbett on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink driving.

A MOTHER of five barely finished two alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

The provisional licence holder was caught for drink driving after she crashed a car into the fence of a house on Richardson Rd in May last year.

Melissa Veronica Corbett on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Corbett returned a blood alcohol content of 0.032.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.