Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
News

CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
A man was flown to hospital on Friday night in a serious condition and three other men were injured after a vehicle left the road near Rosslyn Bay and rolled multiple times.

Emergency services, including RACQ Capricorn Rescue, were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Hwy and Rosslyn St at 8.34pm.

Four men were travelling in the vehicle when it left the road, flipped, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the side of the road.

A man in his 20s was extricated from the vehicle and intubated on scene due to a potential head injury before being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man also had some minor cuts and abrasions.

Three other men in their 20s were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by road in stable conditions with minor injuries.

racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

