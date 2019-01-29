Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

9.10AM: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle crash near a Rockhampton school.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 40s and two children were treated by paramedics.

There were no details on which of the three patients were taken to hospital.

8.40AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash near a Rockhampton school.

The two vehicle crash was reported at McCullough St and Watt St in Frenchville as parents were dropped their children back to Frenchville State School for the first day of term.

There are reportedly three patients, including children.