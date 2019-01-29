Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

Michelle Gately
by
29th Jan 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9.10AM: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries following a two vehicle crash near a Rockhampton school.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a woman in her 40s and two children were treated by paramedics.

There were no details on which of the three patients were taken to hospital.

8.40AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash near a Rockhampton school.

The two vehicle crash was reported at McCullough St and Watt St in Frenchville as parents were dropped their children back to Frenchville State School for the first day of term.

There are reportedly three patients, including children.

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    premium_icon I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    Offbeat North Rockhampton High graduate had no idea he would received an OP1 score and has no plans to go to university

    Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in face

    premium_icon Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in face

    Crime The Berserker woman is set to appear in court today

    Crime scene established as police investigate Rocky deaths

    Crime scene established as police investigate Rocky deaths

    Crime VIDEO: A man and a woman were found dead overnight

    How this man plans to lose 100kg

    premium_icon How this man plans to lose 100kg

    Health 'I had built a 'fat fort', was hiding in my body and felt trapped'