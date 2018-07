Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016. Kevin Farmer

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a crash on a busy North Rockhampton intersection.

Three vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash on Farm St and Yaamba Rd.

It has been reported that one lane is blocked to traffic.

It is unknown how many people are involved or what the injuries are at this stage.

More to come.