8.45AM: AUTHORITIES say a minor traffic crash has been cleared and traffic should be back to normal.

The crash happend about 7.55am but paramedics and police were not required to attend.

8.30AM: TRAFFIC has been delayed in Rockhampton CBD with a three vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the three vehicle nose-to-tail crash.

Traffic has been delayed, with both one north and south-bound lane closed.