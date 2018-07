Images from the scene of a crash on the corner of Alma and Fitzroy Streets.

Images from the scene of a crash on the corner of Alma and Fitzroy Streets. Leighton Smith

TRAFFIC is being redirected on Fitzroy Street following a two vehicle crash this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the eastbound lane on Fitzroy street has been closed and traffic is being diverted onto Denison street.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy street around 10.30am.

There does not appear to be any major injuries.

Emergency services are on scene.