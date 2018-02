4.30pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a motor vehicle accident at the top of Mount Archer in North Rockhampton.

A woman is reportedly suffering from foot and back pain after an accident on the corner of Elida St and Pilbeam Dr.

She was reportedly breathing, conscious and believed to not be trapped.

Reports have come through there is no smoke coming from the vehicle.

She reportedly ran into a stump and was found sitting in the vehicle with the car door open.