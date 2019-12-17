Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service stock image.
CRASH: Traffic backed up after rail guard smash

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
TRAFFIC was backed up last night after a car crashed into a rail guard at a busy intersection in Ironpot.

At 8.50pm, paramedics were called to the intersection of Yeppoon Rd and Iron Pot Rd after reports of a single vehicle crash.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene.

One man was involved in the accident and was able to remove himself from the wreckage.

He was treated on scene for back pain and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

