Police are investigating a serious, single vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Gayndah.
News

Crash victim flown to Brisbane

by Mackenzie Colahan
3rd Oct 2018 12:18 PM
THE NORTH Burnett was not immune from what was a horror long weekend on Queensland roads.

Police are investigating a serious, single vehicle traffic crash which occurred near Binjour on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Around 1am Sunday, September 30, a member of the public located a vehicle in bushland off Humphery Binjour Road, between Gayndah and Mundubbera.

Emergency services attended the scene where they extracted the driver from the vehicle.

The female driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, aged in her 30s, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman suffered significant head injuries, suspected fractures to her right arm and leg, and was treated for spinal precautions.

After a series of serious and fatal crashes on our roads this week, Forensic Crash Unit officer Sean Relf urged drivers to take extra care these school holidays.

