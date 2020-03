A 24-year-old groom-to-be remains in a critical condition a week on from the horror head-on Yeppoon Road which saw him flown to hospital.

Last Tuesday morning, Nathanael Patson was cut from his severely damaged car with life-threatening head, chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Head on collision on Yeppoon Rd

Last Wednesday he was flown to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital where he remains critical.

Mr Patson is engaged to be married later this year to his fiancé Sarah Morgan.