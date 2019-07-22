Crash victim's family plays waiting game

THE family of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie continue their "waiting game” as he remains on life support in a Brisbane hospital.

Today Hamish's mum, Natalea Summers, said it was tough being in what she described as a holding pattern.

"His care team are attempting to give Hamish the chance to bring his brain pressure back down himself without the help of extra medication, though they have put a strict time limit on this to keep him safe and under control,” she said.

"The waiting game is tough.

"But true to form with all things Hamish, he does things on his own time.”

Natalea said this reminded her of something Hamish always told her when he was growing up.

"He always used to say 'time is irrelevant, mum' which was a little frustrating when I was trying to get him organised to be somewhere on time.

"But I am waiting again for him and I will continue, as long as it takes.

"He is in good hands medically and spiritually.

"We are all behind him.”

Hamish, 19, has been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital since last Monday's horrific single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton which claimed the life of 16-year-old Kyi Wells and left Hamish's girlfriend, Clare Markwell, 16, with lower limb injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised $1500 for Hamish's family.

It was orchestrated by Natalea's sister-in-law Coleen Forester who said: "As you all know, Natalea is a jockey and jockeys that don't ride, don't get paid.”