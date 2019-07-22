Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hamish Summers-Lawrie.
Hamish Summers-Lawrie. Contributed
News

Crash victim's family plays waiting game

Darryn Nufer
by
22nd Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie continue their "waiting game” as he remains on life support in a Brisbane hospital.

Today Hamish's mum, Natalea Summers, said it was tough being in what she described as a holding pattern.

"His care team are attempting to give Hamish the chance to bring his brain pressure back down himself without the help of extra medication, though they have put a strict time limit on this to keep him safe and under control,” she said.

"The waiting game is tough.

"But true to form with all things Hamish, he does things on his own time.”

Natalea said this reminded her of something Hamish always told her when he was growing up.

"He always used to say 'time is irrelevant, mum' which was a little frustrating when I was trying to get him organised to be somewhere on time.

"But I am waiting again for him and I will continue, as long as it takes.

"He is in good hands medically and spiritually.

"We are all behind him.”

READ: GoFundMe campaign launched for Hamish

READ: The fight for his life enters crucial stage for Hamish

READ: Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

READ: Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

Hamish, 19, has been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit of Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital since last Monday's horrific single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton which claimed the life of 16-year-old Kyi Wells and left Hamish's girlfriend, Clare Markwell, 16, with lower limb injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised $1500 for Hamish's family.

It was orchestrated by Natalea's sister-in-law Coleen Forester who said: "As you all know, Natalea is a jockey and jockeys that don't ride, don't get paid.”

hamish summers-lawrie natalea summers rockhampton crash royal brisbane and women's hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    You decide: Which salon is Central Queensland's best?

    News More than 1,000 nominations were received, we've narrowed it down to the top 10 - you choose the number 1

    Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    premium_icon Four-wheel-drive smashes fence after hitting parked cars

    News The collision forced the closure of two Rockhampton streets.

    Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    premium_icon Desperate owner offers large reward to catch thief

    Breaking Reports suggest the truck is found, but the hunt for thief continues

    YOUR SAY: You respond to council's Adani worker incentives

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: You respond to council's Adani worker incentives

    Opinion Rockhampton reacts to RRC's moves to bring skilled workers to town