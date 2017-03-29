Crashes and flash flooding keeps emergency crews busy

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

BREAKING 8.30AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to multiple incidents across the region this morning.

Marlborough

A MOTHER and three children have been involved in a crash north of Rockhampton.

Emergency services are en route to the accident which has occured approximately 30kms south of Marlborough on the Bruce Hwy.

Reports indicate the vehicle has left the roadway, however no one has suffered serious injuries.

Jambin

EMERGENCY services are responding to a single vehicle rollover on the Burnett Hwy.

Initial reports suggest two women have been involved in the accident at Jambin, outside the Jambin State School.

Reports suggest a 17-year-old woman has suffered minor injuries in the accident but the condition of the second woman involved is at this stage unknown.

Middlemount

THE Morning Bulletin also understands a man was rescued from the roof of his vehicle after it was caught in flash flooding this morning.

Reports suggest just after 6am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports a man was trapped on the roof of his vehicle after it was washed off the road at Grasstree Rd, Middlemount.

QFES reports indicate the man was rescued just after 6.30am but his vehicle has washed several meters down a waterway.