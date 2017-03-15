Crashes in Stanwell, Hidden Valley

2.30PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a single vehicle crash at Stanwell.

It's understood a man, aged in his 70s, has entered the Stanwell Store and reported crashing his car into a power poll.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Ambulance Service transported one person to Yeppoon Hospital after a two vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd, Hidden Valley about 2pm.

There were no details available on the age of the patient or their injuries, although they were transported in a stable condition.

A further two people were involved in the crash.