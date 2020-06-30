Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.
A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.
Crime

Crazed man spits on cop in tense five-hour crisis

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A police officer had to be tested for diseases after a man brandishing a knife spat a substance in his face during a five-hour negotiation.

Kirwan Police were called to Charles St at Kirwan about 12am Monday morning where a man was causing a disturbance and armed with a knife.

Specialist police negotiators were forced to attend and try to calm the 48-year-old man down who was in a "highly agitated state".

The tense situation continued for five hours until the man seriously assaulted a police officer.

Kirwan Station acting senior sergeant Devon Cupitt said the man took a swig of an "unknown substance" before spitting it in the male officer's face.

The senior constable had to undergo testing.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital about 5am Monday morning.

Detectives are investigating serious assault charges and other offences.

Originally published as Crazed man spits on cop in tense five-hour crisis

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

        News Got questions about the new Morning Bulletin format? We’re here to help. The Bully format has changed, but our news is still the same.

        SMOOTH: A rural link’s $250k upgrade complete

        premium_icon SMOOTH: A rural link’s $250k upgrade complete

        Community Council urges residents to get in touch with rural roads in need of attention.

        POLL: Where do you want to see a Rocky sports stadium?

        premium_icon POLL: Where do you want to see a Rocky sports stadium?

        Politics One Nation reaffirms its intentions to get a stadium built at Rocky Sports Club. Do...

        Enrolments surge just weeks after 100+ uni staff finish up

        premium_icon Enrolments surge just weeks after 100+ uni staff finish up

        News CQUniversity’s plan to attract more enrolments is paying off, but what about the...