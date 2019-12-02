Crazy Cyber Monday deals starting today

We've just recovered from Black Friday - but now an even bigger sale is coming to tempt online shopping addicts.

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping events on the calendar - and kicks off on Monday, December 2.

Held each year on the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US, it was originally started to boost online sales in the lead up to Christmas.

While it started as an American tradition, it's now gone global, with Aussie retailers and shoppers both embracing the sale, which comes hot on the heels of Black Friday.

Major Aussie retailers are now offering massive discounts across all categories, with everything from fashion, beauty, homewares, tech gadgets, home entertainment and everything in between heavily discounted.

Here's a round up of the best deals on offer this Cyber Monday.

It might have started in the US, but Cyber Monday has become a global phenomenon. Picture: iStock

BEST & LESS

On Cyber Monday you can spend $70 and get 10 per cent off, spend $100 and get 20 per cent off or spend $130 and get 30 per cent off in store and online.

KOGAN

Highlights of the e-retailer's Cyber Monday sale include:

• Kogan SmarterHome Outdoor Pan and Tilt Smart Camera: $79.99, save $69.01

• Kogan Pulse+ Wellbeing Smart Watch: $35, save $54

• Kogan 40" Full HD LED TV and DVD Combo: $259.99, save $129.01

• Kogan Atlas 13.3" L500 Notebook: $299.99, save $89.01

SMILE DIRECT CLUB

The dentist-directed remote clear aligner therapy company will be offering all shoppers $300 off their clear aligner purchase when they use the code GRINSAVINGS2019.

LIFX

Melbourne-born smart lighting company LIFX is offering a Cyber Monday Bundle of lights for 40.73 per cent off at $160.

KIKKI K

kikki. K will be offering 30 per cent off almost everything in store and online including Christmas decor, 2020 diaries, sleeves, stationery, home decor, Christmas gift packs and more.

SAMSUNG

Samsung Australia's Galaxy 10th Anniversary pack has been released to celebrate the milestone just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For $2147 the gift pack includes a Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy buds, Galaxy Note10 Silicon Cover and a Galaxy Watch Active2 Strap.

BLACKMORES

Get 40 per cent off plus free shipping using code BLACK40.

BONDS

Score 40 per cent off plus free shipping.

MYER

Major department store Myer kicked off its sales on Friday but has extended some of its deals through to Monday, mainly related to its apparel stock.

• Up to 40 per cent off the original price of a great range of women's and men's clothing

• 40 per cent off Bonds

• 25 per cent off CUE

• 30 per cent off Sportscraft

• 30 per cent off a great range of handbags, accessories and women's shoes

• 30 per cent off men's footwear, accessories, underwear, sleepwear and socks

• 30 per cent off a great range of kids clothing

AMAZON

Online retail giant Amazon has a wide range of specials from toys, electronics, homewares, gardening, clothing and so on.

• Save up to 60 per cent on select Lorna Jane Activewear

• Save up to 25 per cent on select laptops from Lenovo, ASUS and Acer

• Deals of up to 40 per cent on luggage on Samsonite, Antler and Delsey

• Save up to 50 per cent off select Australian womenswear labels

• Save up to 40 per cent off select Australian women's contemporary swim brands. Discount applied on prices displayed - Tigerlily and Subboo.

• Save up to 50 per cent off select Nike shoes and clothing

• Up to 40 per cent off select Bosch Garden tools and Cordless Power tools

• Save up to 50 per cent on select Nerf, including Nerf Fortnite and SuperSoaker

• Up to 50 per cent off select Thermos products

• Save up to 50 per cent on Tefal Jamie Oliver Premium Stainless Steel Pans

PETZYO

The dry and raw dog food retailer is offering 50 per cent off storewide for Black Friday, including free shipping to most cities and regional centres, using the coupon code BF50.

SHOPBACK

ShopBack is offering cashback offers on top of huge discounts from top brands, with a Lululemon flash sale kicking off at 5pm, followed by Iherb at 6pm, Bonds at 7pm, Echt at 8pm and Catch.com at 9pm.

There's also up to 50 per cent off on-site deals, topped with up to 30 per cent cashback with participating brands including Platypus, Amazon, Adidas and Groupon.