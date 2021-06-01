Crazy detail in NFL great’s restaurant bill

Former NFL wideout Chad Johnson left a cheeky message for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden at the bottom of this viral restaurant bill.

Chad Johnson has a big tip for NBA star James Harden.

The former NFL player visited Harden's Thirteen Houston restaurant over the weekend, leaving a plus-sized gratuity for his server.

In a receipt posted to his Twitter account, Johnson added a US$1300 (AU$1670) tip on top of his $107.17 bill.

The 43-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals wide-out also called out Brooklyn Nets go-to man Harden, noting at the bottom of the bill: "James Harden is scared to play me in FIFA!!"

Harden, currently battling the Boston Celtics in their first-round NBA Playoffs match-up, responded to Johnson's generosity - and FIFA challenge.

"@OCHOCINCO really tipped my staff at my restaurant $1300," Harden shared on his Instagram story with a picture of the receipt.

"That's love bro! And we can line the FIFA up any day. You've been running for some years now."

Johnson is a well-known over-tipper - the Thirteen Houston bill wasn't even his first big gift of the weekend.

On Saturday, he showed off an $AUD1288 tip on a $5.50 bill at Houston's famed Turkey Leg Hut.

