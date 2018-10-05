Menu
PROUD OWNERS: The Crazy Joker's owners Tom Newberry and his wife Jenni were delighted to be awarded winners of the Morning Bulletin's competition to decide Rockhampton's best burger. Maddelin Mccosker
Crazy Joker's have the recipe for champion burger success

Leighton Smith
by
5th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
WE WEREN'T joking when we declared that The Crazy Joker makes the best burgers in Rockhampton.

After tallying up almost 900 votes in The Morning Bulletin's competition to decide Rockhampton's best burger, it was The Crazy Joker who narrowly clinched the title by a mere 11 votes.

With itching curiosity and rumbling stomachs, reporters from The Morning Bulletin stopped in to congratulate the owners and see what all the fuss was about.

Primarily a children's play centre, currently buzzing with activity due to the school holidays, The Crazy Joker has a cafe area which allows the hungry punters to dine in, take-away or even have their food home delivered.

Crazy Joker owners Tom Newberry and his wife Jenni were so stoked about their victory that they commemorated the occasion yesterday by declaring on social media that they were offering $10 burgers to thank their loyal customers for their support.

The businesses supporters took advantage in their droves, completely selling out 100 of the Crazy Joker's specially marinaded home-made 100 burger patties.

Served with either chips, salad or house made slaw, the trademark The Crazy Joker burger features a house made beef patty, maple bacon, mushrooms, cheese, mixed leaves, CJ's special sauce and garlic aioli drizzle.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

