Crazy way teen makes $18k a day online

When Alicia Breuer downloaded TikTok last year, it was just another way to pass the time in lockdown.

But flash forward 12 months and the 17-year-old, from the English town of Milton Keynes, is racking in an eye-watering $18,000 a day thanks to her viral lip-synching videos.

Speaking to The Mirror, the year 12 student explained how her university plans have been put on hold now that she's bagging lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Lancome, Urban Outfitters, Boohoo and Fenty Beauty.

Social media star Alicia Breuer started her TikTok account in June. Picture: Instagram.

"It gave me something to do during the pandemic when I wasn't studying for my A-levels," Alicia said.

"If I'm now able to make £10,000 ($18,000) some days, I'm going to focus on my videos - there's no point going to university."

After she started posting in June 2020, the first of Alicia's videos to go viral was one where she was miming the words to Katy Perry's 2010 hit Teenage Dream.

The 17-year-old has done paid work with brands such as Lancome, Urban Outfitters, Boohoo and Fenty Beauty.

But how does it work? When she's not mining the words to popular songs from The Bee Gees, Drake, the Sugarbabes, Alicia is making fashion and beauty "transition" clips to show off her wardrobe and makeup skills.

"The majority of my videos are lip syncing to music," she added. "None of them take too long. Even a transition video only takes an hour to make."

Once Alicia's TikToks started to blow up on the platform and rack up millions of views, it didn't take long until she was signed by a digital talent manager.

The teen is no longer planning on going to uni and ‘doesn’t see the point’ now she’s already forged a career. Picture: Instagram.

What's more, Alicia's internet fame means she's now earning more than her parents Frank and Tammy - who both work as financial advisers.

And needless to say, her parents' profession means they're not allowing Alicia to waste her money and the teen says she's being sensible about savings.

Although she no longer plans to apply to university to study psychology, Alicia says her form tutors at school have been incredibly supportive of her new career path.

Alicia says her tutors and mates have been incredibly supportive of her new job. Picture: Instagram.

"My two really close friends have also been really supportive," she added. "Whereas I'd probably be jealous if the roles were reversed."

Reflecting on her favourite sponsorship deals so far, Alicia said filming an advert for Amazon Alexa where she planked on the roof of a car was a highlight.

But the clip actually ended up being removed by TikTok for being too dangerous, which prompted the teen to re-film it on the kitchen counter.

