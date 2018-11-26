Create a welcoming home that appeals to all the senses

Lavender is accepted as the go-to fragrance for relaxation, so anything based around this plant would work in a bathroom.

There's more to styling your home than the physical look and textural feel of your space. A truly welcoming home is one that also smells great. Fragrances and the impact they have on our psyche are often underestimated, though this is changing, as evidenced by the growing ranges of candles and diffusers now available.

So how do you harness this potent sense and what fragrances work best in the home? Firstly, some fragrances suit different parts of the home, as well as different occasions and the time of day or night.

For instance, I love lemongrass and citrus fragrances when I'm cleaning, or when I feel like creating a fresh, light and energetic mood. Citrus fragrances are uplifting, plus they work well in the kitchen area as they can help eliminate cooking smells.

In the lounge and living areas of your home - the spaces that you would like to be both welcoming and relaxing - woody smells such as sandalwood work brilliantly.

Other fragrances that also translate to a warm and welcoming ambience include amber-based fragrances and the perennial favourite - vanilla.

The bathroom and bedroom are the two spaces where you would most want to create a sense of relaxation and romance.

To set a romantic tone, it's hard to go past the beautiful fragrance of rose.