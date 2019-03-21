Creating an Infamous dream career in dance

EACH night Brooke Lawrie steps under the lights at the Infamous bigtop she gets an unbeatable rush of adrenaline.

Tonight is sure to be among the most memorable performances though, with dozens of family members welcoming Brooke back to her hometown in style.

Instead of sticking to what's expected of most teenagers, 18-year-old Brooke dropped out of school at 16 to follow her dream of becoming a professional dancer.

After starting a diploma of musical theatre in Brisbane, Brooke was offered a dance contract in Sydney where she was poached by cabaret circus Infamous.

It's been almost a year since Brooke started touring Australia with the adults-only circus and the performances still haven't lost their sparkle.

Although there were people who tried to talk Brooke out of her unconventional career path, she said her family and close friends had been unwavering in their support. She said the Rockhampton season would be the perfect way to show off her full abilities, especially for her grandparents who haven't yet seen the show.

"I'm just really looking forward to showing people what I do because some people don't really see dancing as a career but I'm here to show people you can do it,” Brooke said.

"I'm forever grateful I made the decision to leave because otherwise I would have finished school, had a normal life, wouldn't have been happy.”

Brooke said teenagers didn't need to conform to social expectations to go to university or get a trade if it wasn't their true passion.

It's been hard to grow up fast, but Brooke wouldn't change a thing.

"People know I'm a dancer...but a lot of my friends and family haven't seen me in full action. It will be good for them to see me in my element.”

