Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese at The Pantry at Wangara. Pic Colin Murty The Australian
Politics

Creating jobs the top govt priority: PM

by Colin Brinsden
4th Jul 2019 4:49 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says the main focus for his government is the creation of jobs.

In his first question to the prime minister in the new parliament, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese asked which policies are working the best for the economy - wages, consumer demand, interest rates or productivity.

"All of them are, all working together," Mr Morrison responded.

"But the issue that this government is most focused on above all things ... is the creation of jobs."

He added the government's income tax cuts will go through the house later on Thursday to the benefit of all Australians.

More Stories

Show More
economy employment jobs scomo

Top Stories

    WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    premium_icon WET 'n' WILD: Huge rainfall, high winds forecast for CQ

    News Totals of up to 250mm are possible, region on flood watch

    EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    News Historical allegations of white-collar crime to be re-tested

    Rocky chef community gathers to remember one of their own

    premium_icon Rocky chef community gathers to remember one of their own

    News 'Everyone who knew him loved him that's the only way to put it.'

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:00 PM