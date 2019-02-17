Creative juices following at CQ workshop

THE colourful worlds of machine embroidery, patchwork and tie-dyeing will energise Nebo and Clermont residents' creative minds thanks to government funding.

More than $4,400 from round one of the Isaac Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) will benefit workshops happening in February and March following successful applications by Nebo resident Annette Newton and Clermont Artslink.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said council was committed to arts and cultural development in the region.

Ms Newton's efforts saw Greenhill artist Lori Gourlay hold a workshop at the Nebo Community Sports and Recreation Club today.

Participantstransformed cotton fabrics into the colours of their choice using various tie-dyeing techniques.

Catering for beginners to advanced sewers, Clermont Artslink's We're Sewing Outback textile weekend on March 28-31 will bring together people from around Isaac and beyond who are interested in machine embroidery and patchwork. During three days of workshops, textile artist Jane Grove and her assistant Susan Nott will teach attendees techniques to use in machine embroidery, patchwork and general sewing.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said investing in creative and cultural experiences through the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) strengthened regional communities, boosted cultural tourism, and enhanced the quality of life in rural and remote towns and cities.

"The Queensland Government, through Arts Queensland, is contributing $2.08 million in 2018-19 in partnership with 58 councils state-wide to help deliver cultural experiences which align with local priorities.”

Round Two of the RADF grants program closes on Friday February 8. To be eligible for consideration, applications must involve events, programs or activities happening from May 1 to August 31, 2019.

RADF is a partnership between State Government and councils to support local arts and culture in regional areas.

For more information or to apply for a RADF grant visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au and download an application form and the guidelines or phone 1300 ISAACS (1300 47 22 27) to speak with the Arts and Cultural Development Officer.