KEY PLAYER: Five-eighth Jared Owens starred for Yeppoon in their 44-12 win over Rockhampton Brothers on Saturday night. LEEANN BOOTH

RUGBY LEAGUE: Minor premiers Yeppoon have continued their impressive march towards the finals with a 44-12 win over reigning champions Rockhampton Brothers.

The unbeaten Seagulls ran in nine tries to two in the Round 17 fixture at Webb Park on Saturday night.

Victorious coach Shaun Goode was impressed with his team's defence.

"It was a very physical and fast game, and credit to our defence - that was the shining light on the day,” he said.

"The main thing was to make sure we're sending a message at the end of the season, that we're perfecting and honing what we're doing and and making sure we're hitting our straps at the right end of the year.

"It was about handling emotions better, preparing better and executing better - they were the three key points.”

Yeppoon hooker Dean Blackman goes over for a try in the first two minutes of the second half. LEEANN BOOTH

Centre Christian Davies got the first points for the Seagulls in the ninth minute, one of five tries they scored in the first half.

They added to their 24-0 half-time lead in just the second minute of the second stanza when hooker Dean Blackman crossed.

They found the try line four more times, while Brothers managed two tries in reply.

Goode said his team was dominant in patches and the scoreline probably didn't reflect the effort from Brothers, who also produced some good football.

He praised the performance of his five-eighth Jared Owens, who controlled the game well.

He applauded the efforts of Blackman, second-rower Jonathon Tavinor and front rower Scott Mcgetrick, and made special mention of skipper Sam Holzheimer, who "continues to do the right thing every time”.

Yeppoon second rower Jonathon Tavinor goes on the attack against Rockhampton Brothers. LEEANN BOOTH

Goode said there was always room for improvement but he could not fault his players' commitment to each other.

Yeppoon will meet Emu Park in their final game of the regular season this weekend.

"They're currently tied four with Biloela,” Goode said.

"They are a very physical team so we won't be taking them lightly.

"We'll be focusing on the same things - defence, completions and energy.”

RESULTS

Men: Yeppoon 44 d Brothers 12, Emu Park 42 d Woorabinda 22, Fitzroy/Gracemere forfeited to Biloela

Women: Brothers 28 d Emu Park 6, Norths 18 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 4

A-GRADE MEN

Yeppoon 27

Norths 22

Rockhampton Brothers 19

Emu Park 12

Biloela 12

Woorabinda 8

Fitzroy/Gracemere 2

A-GRADE WOMEN

Rockhampton Brothers 25

Yeppoon 24

Emu Park 17

Norths 10

Fitzroy/Gracemere 8