Creek girls fired up to hunt state glory

Mountain Creek’s senior girls Abbi Blake, Demi Norton and Alana Munro are fired up for the SEQ Invitational finals. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

A mixture of grand final pain and glory is set to help fire up an already optimistic Mountain Creek senior girls team when they lace up for the SEQ Invitational finals.

After a successful qualifying gala last month, the school's girls will hit the field for a preliminary final against Park Ridge State High on Friday for a shot at making the decider on Saturday.

The SEQ Invitational and AFLQ Schools Cup Primary finals are both being held at Maroochydore Multisports Complex on Fisherman's Rd with a variety of games livestreamed.

With local Coast club finals held recently, Mountain Creek coach Peter Bock expected many in his outfit to not just be carrying game fitness but extra motivation too.

"Some of our girls play for Kawana and they were a bit disappointed they lost (to Maroochydore in the U15 grand final on the weekend)," he said.

"So, they'll be hungry to get a grand final win.

"There will also be some girls (who played for Maroochydore) that'll be trying to get two wins within a week.

"And I guess having that intensity of a grand final from the weekend before, particularly for a few U15 players, is going to put them in good stead for this week."

While some had pulled up a little sore from club footy, Bock was confident they had the numbers to cover if necessary.

"We've got a bit of depth there to cover those girls," he said.

"We've got a reasonably big squad.

"It might not be full strength but I think we've got plenty of depth."

He was optimistic his girls had the talent and preparation to have a good crack at grand final glory this week.

"The girls have got a really good chance," he said.

"They're up against Park Ridge to start with and they haven't beaten us I don't think in senior girls for about 10 years."

If successful on Friday, they'll face the winner of Palm Beach v Narangba in the decider on Saturday.

Palm Beach are the first ranked team.

If they land a spot in the decider, Bock said they would be up for a fight regardless of who their opponent was.

The bigger fields of their home grounds at Maroochydore were also set to be an advantage.

"We've sort of got a bit of a running game and like to use the space of the bigger grounds," he said.

"That's going to be our game plan is to get outside and use the width of the big oval."

Mountain Creek will also have junior and senior boys outfits in action in the SEQ Invitational finals on Friday and possibly Saturday.

The school's junior boys will play Helensvale State High School in their Preliminary Final on Friday with the senior boys taking on Palm Beach Currumbin State High.

Bock said the senior outfit had learned from their loss to Palm Beach in the qualifying rounds last month and would be up for a stronger display.

"If we can play the way we want to play then we will give it a bit of a shake there we think," he said.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

SECONDARY INVITATIONAL and PRIMARY STATE QUALIFYING AND PRELIMINARY FINALS

9.30am:

Primary male: Eatons Hills v Stella Maris

10am:

Senior female: Park Ridge v Mountain Creek SHS

Primary female: Hillcrest v Oakleigh SS

10.40am:

Primary male: Algester SS v Kawungan SS

11.10am:

Primary female: Oakleigh SS v Glenvale SS

11.30am:

Senior female: PBC SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

11.50am:

St Laurence's College v Eatons Hills SS

12.50pm:

Primary male: Currumbin SS v St Laurence's College

1pm:

Senior male: Helensvale SS v Narangba Valley SHS

1.20pm:

Primary female: Algester SS v Mooloolaba SS

2pm:

Primary male: Kawungan SS v St Mary's College

2.30pm:

Senior male: PBC SHS v Mountain Creek

3pm:

Primary male: St Mary's College v Currumbin SS

3.30pm:

Primary female: Pool B runner-up v Pool A third place

4.10pm:

Primary male: Stella Maris v Algester SS

SATURDAY

8.15am

SEQ Inv: Jnr male

SEQ Inv: Jnr female

8.30am:

AFLQ Cup: primary female

AFLQ Cup: primary female

9.10am

AFLQ Cup: Primary female

9.30am:

AFLQ Cup: SEQ Inv Senior male

9.50am:

SEQ Inv: Primary male

10.30am:

AFLQ Cup: Primary male

11am:

SEQ Inv: Senior female

11.15am:

AFLQ Cup: Primary female

Noon:

AFLQ Cup: Primary Male