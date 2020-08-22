Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Crime

Creek in police lockdown after child attack

by Chris Calcino
22nd Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene in a suburban Cairns creek after reports of an assault on a child.

Multiple officers can be seen lining the creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after authorities were called this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was a possible assault, with no threat to the public.

Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO
Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

MORE NEWS

Flash homes, superyachts: Conman's time in FNQ

What Qantas turbulence means for Cairns jobs

Revealed: How the Reef is really doing

The residential street backs onto a tree-lined creek which links up with Moody Creek Park.

It is understood the alleged victim of the assault was a child.

Originally published as Creek in police lockdown after child attack

assault crime police

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Enjoy the Rocky secondary schools league games here

        Premium Content REPLAY: Enjoy the Rocky secondary schools league games here

        Rugby League REPLAY: Catch up on the two games at Browne Park here.

        MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Premium Content MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Health Spike in virus cases as government warns people to get tested

        NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        News A number of drink and drug-drivers appear in court each week - here’s the names of...

        Medical incident prompts single vehicle crash

        Premium Content Medical incident prompts single vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 9am