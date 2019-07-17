Creek Sessions are back to entertain music fans

ROCKING OUT: Chenai Boucher will hit the stage at the Creek Sessions on July 21.

ROCKING OUT: Chenai Boucher will hit the stage at the Creek Sessions on July 21.

THE outstanding line-up for the seventh edition of the Creek Sessions will include well-known musical talent Narelle Schirmer, who has penned some new bluegrass and jazz numbers especially for the July 21 event at Ross Creek near the Visitors Information Centre.

Creek Sessions co-ordinator Steve Marshall said joining Narelle on stage would be talented Rockhampton musician Chenai Boucher, from Kissing the Flint, and dynamic young south-east Queensland band Olivia Ruth.

"Narelle Schirmer has been performing for over 40 years and writing original music for just as long,” Mr Marshall said.

"As a vocal coach and private music teacher, she strives to give her audiences and students great performance experiences.

"(She's ) self-professed as not fitting into a style, as her personal style is as eclectic as her musical taste.

"Chenai Boucher is well known on the Rockhampton music scene. She grew up between two worlds and five siblings: her mother's guidance ties deep to the years spent soaking up the stage experience as a mother-daughter duo, and (in a) rock band she continues to find her own soul music.

"Chenai started developing her singing as soon as she could speak. She started writing songs as a young child through her piano skills and picked up the guitar early in her teens.”

Kissing the Flint will also be performing an eclectic body of originals across roots, folk, reggae, soul, funk, rock and pop, all driven by guitar, bass, drum loops and Leah Chynoweth-Tidy's versatile, powerhouse voice.

Mr Marshall said Leah began songwriting and performing professionally in 2012 after learning to play the guitar and ukulele.

"Throughout the next few years she fronted Gladstone Region cover bands ded@27, Cosmic String Theory and Dr Trouble at various venues and events, most notably for four consecutive years at the Agnes Water Blues Roots and Rock Festival,” he said.

"The Olivia Ruth band are ready to rock Yeppoon's stage. Remembered for her forceful performances at Rockhampton River Festival and Agnes Water Blues Festival, Olivia Ruth is fast becoming the name on south-east Queensland music lovers' lips.

"This band creates a lively and raw performance with Olivia's huge dynamic vocal range.”