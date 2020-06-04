‘Creepy’ note that led to man losing an eye

n38wg206 Car Park Chaos. Commuters have to put up with parking chaos in the Huntingdale train station gravel car park on the south side of North Road, with cars blocking other cars in and a large pile of dumped rubbish. A note left on the windscreen of a car that has been blocked in.

A FORMER Australian Taxation Officer worker arranged for her cousin to beat a man who had left a "creepy" note on her car and sent confronting text messages.

The man lost an eye and was left with a large laceration on his head.

Before the beating, the man had sent Madison Rose Williams text messages about how he had watched her, driven past her home 20 times and could see her house.

The 26-year-old was yesterday jailed after she pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to grievous bodily harm, stealing, entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and supply dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes said Williams found a note on her car windshield outside a Helensvale shopping centre on August 3, 2018.

"Darling, if you want to earn some dollars, don't call, just text," the note said.

The next day, she texted the stranger giving the name "Emily". She also messaged her boyfriend, saying things like "lets set the c*** up".

The 48-year-old man told Williams that he had seen her in Runaway Bay and Helensvale, drove past her home 20 times a day, would pick her up at home and could see her home from where he was.

Williams arranged to meet the man on August 4, 2018.

She sent a text to her cousin to say "it's happening".

That night Williams met the man and got in his car. Her cousin came up on the driver's side window and hit the man with a pipe.

"He yelled 'stop, stop, you are going to kill me'," Mr Hynes said.

The court was told Williams did not know her cousin was going to be armed.

The attack only stopped when a taxi pulled up nearby.

Williams later sent a message saying "he wouldn't get out, he had all of his shit but I had his phone".

"(Williams) was the architect of the plan, she came up with the idea and my concern is she joked about it with her partner … she arranged to 'teach him a lesson'," My Hynes said.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Williams to three years in prison to be suspended after she served six months.

"I accept that him leaving that note there was creepy, and it would have been extremely upsetting to most people in the community," she said.

"But vigilante actions within the community cannot be tolerated and sentences have to be imposed."

Judge McGinness said she did not expect to see Williams before the court again if she stayed away from drugs and bad relationships.

Defence barrister Nick McGhee, instructed by Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Williams was in fear of the man after the note was left and the text messages revealed he had been watching her and knew where she lived.

He said she had been a victim of domestic violence in a number of relationships and was in an abusive relationship at the time.

"Fear became anger and that anger was a result of a very unfortunate history," he said.

"She was feeling victimised … at the time she felt she was the victim and recruited her cousin."

Mr McGhee said Williams had worked in a number of hospitality roles at the time of the attack was working for the ATO.

She lost her job and returned to hospitality work but became unemployed in February.

Originally published as 'Creepy' note that led to man losing an eye