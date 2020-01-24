Cressy holding free tennis open night in Rocky

TENNIS: With the summer of tennis in full swing, the Cressy Tennis Club is looking to lure some new faces and former aces onto the court.

It will hold a free open night at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre in Lion Creek Rd from 6pm on Wednesday.

The event is for anyone aged 15 and over who is interested in playing competitively or socially with Cressy this coming season.

Club treasurer Warren Acutt said that along with normal tennis games, variations would be played on the night.

“We’ll play some games of trebles which, as the name suggests, has three players on each side of the net and you have to serve underarm.

“It’s fun and takes away the concern about having to get your serves in the correct box,” he said.

Summer fixtures are played on Friday nights and social tennis night is every Wednesday at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre, opposite the showgrounds.

Acutt said Cressy each year played the Yeppoon Tennis Club and Rockhampton Veterans Tennis Club and had teams in the May weekend Town and Country Tournament.

“We all enjoy tennis and try to make most of the opportunities the sport can offer,” he said.

People attending on Wednesday should wear sandshoes, take a water bottle and racquet. Racquets can be provided if you don’t have one.

For more information, contact club secretary Peter Lawrence on 0448 159 430.