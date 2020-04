Emerald fire crews were called to a grass fire at Talafa Rd.

EMERGENCY services were called to a fire at an Emerald property this afternoon.

Emerald fire crews were called to the grass fire about 4.30pm at a Talafa Rd residence, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokesman said.

He said the 35 x 70m fire was contained within about 10 minutes of crews arriving on scene.

The cause of the incident is unknown.