Residents should call triple-0 if they or their property is at risk.

UPDATE: The fire is believed to have gone out.

INITIAL: Firefighters are en route to a fire in Gracemere.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke from the vegetation fire on Malchi Nine Mile Road.

They are advised to close doors and windows and keep medication close by.