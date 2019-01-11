Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Travel

Mysterious ‘odour’ on flight puts crew in hospital

by Janine Puhak
11th Jan 2019 1:44 PM

FIVE American Airlines cabin crew members were hospitalised as a precaution upon deplaning from their flight from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after staffers smelled a mystery "odour" on-board the aircraft.

Flight 1897 arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 11am on Friday, representatives for the carrier confirmed to Fox News today.

 

Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock
Five American Airlines staff hospitalised after smelling mysterious odour shortly before landing. Picture: iStock

"Shortly before landing, crew members complained of an odour on board," a spokeswoman for the carrier told Fox News.

"The aircraft, an Airbus 320 with 137 passengers and a crew of five, landed safely and taxied to the gate. Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"No passengers requested medical attention. The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team," she said.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

editors picks flights flying smell travel

Top Stories

    What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    premium_icon What's happening with Aldi in North Rockhampton?

    Business The legal dispute with Stockland was withdrawn in March 2017 following court intervention

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson takes credit for Liberal 'apprentice bonanza'

    Politics Coalition's apprentice policy may have been a One Nation idea

    Miner seeking $1.35m over conveyor maintenance accident

    premium_icon Miner seeking $1.35m over conveyor maintenance accident

    Crime He was removing an unserviceable roller from a conveyor

    Local Partners