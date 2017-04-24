29°
Bizarre event gave major CQ landmark its name

Brian Dorey | 24th Apr 2017 1:05 AM Updated: 2:03 AM

SEVEN years before the first settlers reached the Fitzroy River's lower catchment and Keppel Bay, a 62 ton transport schooner, Selina was washed up on a headland in the bay which was subsequently named Wreck Point.

The crewless vessel, loaded with cedar logs, was beached upright but battered and without a main mast and sails. Above deck, only the foremast survived the unknown ordeal and fate of this sailing ship.

The mysterious disappearance of the schooner and its discovery more than 15 months later became a nautical phenomenon, with no answer to what destructive forces it endured at sea and lost all on board.

The deck was damaged with several holes open to the hold. Had the ship capsized with a shifting cargo in a hellish, raging storm? Had the crew cut the holes to bail out the flooded hold in an attempt to save their lives?

A flat keeled schooner similar to the 62 ton Selina.
A flat keeled schooner similar to the 62 ton Selina. Contributed ROK220417boat1

The flat keeled river and coastal schooner Selina was Queensland's first seagoing ship built at the Port of Kangaroo Point for owner Captain W.S. Deloitte of Sydney and launched at Brisbane on May 6, 1847. Her first cargo of cedar logs, loaded at Pine River wharf on July 31, 1847, for transport to Sydney, set sail with a crew of four, under Captain Cameron but, was never seen again.

Search parties sailed the east coast with no avail until October 28, 1848, when Captain Roach of the cutter Will-o'-Wisp sighted the Selina waterlogged, de-masted and washed ashore near Wreck Point.

Not until 100 years later was a plausible explanation given the mystery of the Selina's disappearance when, Rockhampton Harbourmaster (1919 to 1921), Captain Frederick Rhodes presented his theory of the Selina's plight to the Rockhampton historical society on June 23, 1955.

An excerpt from his report read: Quote:" The first vessel to enter what is now the port of Rockhampton was the schooner "Selina," whose coming was unconventional. She arrived, none knew when, crewless and waterlogged with none to welcome her. She was discovered on October 24, 1848, fifteen and one half months after she sailed from Pine River."

Captain Rhodes drew from his extensive knowledge of the sea currents and drifts along the east coast first as a midshipman, then master of a coastal steam ship, before his career as a harbourmaster. Supported by the drift of numerous bottle messages thrown overboard from departing troopships from Australia during World War, which were picked up on Queensland beaches.

Crewless and without a helm, he calculated that the Selina drifted with the currents southward to Gabo Island lighthouse off the coast of Victoria, then swung east on Bass Strait current across the Tasman Sea toward New Zealand.

There, the equatorial current would have swung the Selina north westerly back towards the Queensland coast to continue its incredible journey of 2600 nautical miles (4800 km) to make landfall at Wreck Point.

The reefs and unpredictable weather off the east coast took a disastrous toll on early seafarers as more than 600 shipwrecks were listed in nautical data. The Selina became one of those statistics when the salvage attempt failed.

Construction is underway for the Yeppoon Lions Centennial Wreck Point Lookout. The sails have been cast.
Construction is underway for the Yeppoon Lions Centennial Wreck Point Lookout. The sails have been cast. Contributed ROK220417boat2

Captain Proctor and his salvage crew on the schooner Breeze, departed Sydney in November 1848. The Selina was re-floated and towed out into Keppel Bay. It leaked so badly the pumps were in continuous use. The salvaged crew needed more help.

The account read: "Breeze sailed for Sydney to obtain necessary salvage equipment, leaving one man, Evan Owen, with a supply of rations, aboard the Selina to operate the pumps. The Breeze failed to return, Owen's rations ran out and after about six weeks he was forced to leave the ship to look for food.

"Owens was exhausted but, he had continued to work the pumps almost constantly more than four months. Finally, he abandoned the Selina and she sank in Keppel Bay, in about four fathoms (7.3 m) of water."

Some seven months after he had been left behind, Owens was rescued by the sailing ship Secret under Captain Jackson, who had been sent to retrieve him.

On arrival in Keppel Bay, the ship fired several cannon shots with hope of catching Evan Owen's attention. Eventually he emerged from the shore in his row boat and was taken on board.

It was not until 1849, that the Breeze was sighted way off its course, aground on Stewart Island, south of New Zealand, by an American whaling ship, the Mechanic. The crew were alive and hoped to get the Breeze re-floated, so they were given provisions.

The phenomenon of the Selina's incredible crewless journey of 2600 nautical miles and its historic attachment to the name of Wreck Point inspired Yeppoon Lions Club to build a nautical theme into the design of a new lookout on the headland to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lions International.

Design images for the Wreck Point lookout project.
Design images for the Wreck Point lookout project.

Five historic plaques to be attached to Yeppoon Lions Centennial Wreck Point Lookout will tell the story from the original Darumbal indigenous landowners, to Captain Cook's discovery of Keppel Bay, the circumnavigation survey of Australia by Matthew Flinders, the wreck of the Selina and the arrival of the first immigrants on sailing ships in Keppel Bay.

Subject to weather conditions, a public opening for the lookout is planned for Sunday, June 4, 2017. It will be opened by funding representatives of Yeppoon Lions Club ($90,000), Queensland State Government ($190,000) and Livingstone Shire Council ($134,000).

Brian Dorey: References searched:

Capricorn Coast Historical Society.

Captain F. Rhodes' book on The Port of Rockhampton.

Schooner Selina 1847 - internet.

The Biography of Frederick Rhodes.

The Selina was a two masted, flat-keel schooner. Searches have been unable to find a pictorial image of the ship.

