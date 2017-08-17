Crews at difficult to reach blaze near Yeppoon properties

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Rural Fire Brigade have been battling the blaze.

A DIFFICULT to reach blaze near properties has burnt through the night in the Yeppoon area.

Two crews are back on scene this morning, with more expected through the day to monitor the southern side of the Preston Rd, Adelaide Park fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman this morning said the fire first sparked on Monday, August 14.

Firefighters have since returned to the site daily.

"They have put breaks in,” the spokesman said.

"There are properties around there, so they are ensuring they are protected.

"They are not under threat, it's just a precautionary measure.”

He said officers yesterday liaised with residents to monitor the fire overnight, before their return this morning.

Fire crews drove the perimeter of the blaze yesterday and advised it appeared under control.

The size and cause of the fire is not known.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service shows two other fires have burnt in recent days as bush fire season inches ever closer.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire at Stockyard Point in Byfield on Tuesday, August 15.

The same day, a vegetation fire started at Byfrield Rd, Weerriba.

No crews remain on the scene of either fire.