Crews attempting to remove ambulance from under power pole

7.40AM: A QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said Ergon Energy crews were planning to use a crane to hold the pole so the ambulance could be driven out.

Back up paramedics are on scene, but there are no condition updates.

7AM: AN AMBULANCE has been destroyed after a power pole fell on it while paramedics were assessing a patient.

The crew had responded to a minor crash at the Tanby Rd/Yeppoon Rd roundabout where a woman collided with a power pole at low speed.

The 19-year-old female driver was reported to have some neck pain following the crash.

While paramedics were assessing the woman in the ambulance, the power pole fell into the ambulance causing significant damage.

Initial reports suggest a paramedic has been injured in the incident.

Ergon Energy have been contacted and the power pole is still on the ambulance.